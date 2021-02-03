Menu
Clarence Crime
IN COURT: 6 people facing Grafton court today

Bill North
by
3rd Feb 2021 8:26 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton Local Court today, February 2:

  • ANDREW WILLIAM ST LEON
  • CRAIG ROBERT WANT
  • DARREN CHRISTOPHER NOLAN
  • HAYDEN CARL SKINNER
  • WITOLD JOZEF KUCZYNSKI

The following person is appearing in Grafton District Court:

  • PETER COLIN ROWLESON  

 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

