IN COURT: 6 people facing Grafton court today
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton Local Court today, February 2:
- ANDREW WILLIAM ST LEON
- CRAIG ROBERT WANT
- DARREN CHRISTOPHER NOLAN
- HAYDEN CARL SKINNER
- WITOLD JOZEF KUCZYNSKI
The following person is appearing in Grafton District Court:
- PETER COLIN ROWLESON
Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.
These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.