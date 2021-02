EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton Local Court today, February 8:

ALEC JOHN KOVAC ALISON THERESE EDWARDS ASHLEA LOUISE FURO BIANCA JANE COSGROVE BILLY JAMES CLARKE BRADY ELLEM - GOODWIN BRETT MICHAEL BURRIDGE BRONSON PHILLIP WHITNEY DANIEL DEL PRADO DANIEL PETER JAMES GEOFFREY JOSEPH MCLACHLAN HAYLEE JEAN LICKISS IAN ERIC HUMPHREYS JACK BRYANT JADYN GLEN BURKITT JAMIE SCOTT JONES JESSE MARK COOK JOHN FERGUSON JORDAN MASON JOSEPH DAVID CHERRY JULIE JUNE FERGUSON JUNIOR ALATIMU Kenneth Arthur Tucker KYLE JOSEPH RASBORSEK KYLE ROBERTS KYLIE SHIPMAN LEON FRANK BUTTENSHAW LUKE NOEL BUNN MADELEINE ELIZABETH ROWE MICHAEL BRUCE BROWN NEVILLE MCGRADY RODNEY WILLIAM MCRAE SARAH ELIZABETH GILLIES TAYA HOOKEY TREVOR PHILLIP BINGE

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.