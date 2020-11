IN COURT: 62 people to face Grafton court today

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton district and local court today:

AARON SUTHERLAND

ALEXANDER JOHN PANCIK

AMANDA JANE HEARD

ANTHONY STEPHEN SKINNER

BCL CONTRACTORS PTY LTD

BRENDAN JOSHUA LAVIS

BRENDAN RAINBOW

BRIAN EARL MORGAN

CASSANDRA GAE WILLIAMS

CASSANDRA SKINNER

CODY FRANCIS LAURIE

COLIN LAURIE

DARREN LLOYD THOMPSON

DAVID SCOTT BRODIE

DEAN CAMERON ANSELL

DOUGLAS EDWARD HOSKINS

DOUGLAS WILLIAM CARNEY

ELANOER JANE RAYNAUD

EMMA JEWEL NOLLAND

EMMA LOUISE LANE

ETHAN MUNRO

GEORGE EDWARD LOUSICK

GREGORY SCOTT FOLEY

HARRISON WRIGHT SWIFT

HAYDEN LARKIN

ISABELLA LEE CREIGHTON-CASSIDY v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)

JACK HOLTON-PALMER

JAY LEE RYAN

JAYDEN DAVIS

JOSHUA EVAN POWELL

KANE CONNOR

KANE GOLDTHORPE

KARL JORG SCHERBARTH

LACHLAN JAMES TOWNLEY v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)

LACHLAN STREET

LEAH MAY KELLERMAN-DAVIES v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)

LUKE BENJAMIN HANNA

LUKE DESMOND SHORROCK

LUKE THOMAS SCHEMBRI

MARTIN BERNARD COLLINS

MAY WILLIAMS v Transport for NSW

MICHAEL v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)

NICHOLAS PHILLIPS

NICOLE TURNBULL

PAIGE CORRIGAN v Transport for NSW

PATRICK CONNELLY

RAY KENNETH BROOKS

REBEKAH JOYCE BLAIR

ROBERT JOHN MCDONALD

SAMUEL HOLLINGWORTH

SAMUEL NOLAN

SCOTT RAYMOND HAWORTH

SCOTT WILLIAM TAYLOR

SHANE SKINNER

STEPHEN JOHN JOHNSTONE

STEPHEN WALKER

THOMAS JAMES PAGE

TREVOR ALAN JOHNSON

TREVOR PHILLIP BINGE

TYLER JAMES COOKE

TYLER ROBERTSON v Transport for NSW

TYRONE JOHN CARNEY

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.