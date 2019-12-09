IN COURT: 62 people facing Grafton court today

Here's a list of everyone appearing in court today

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, December 9.



Brianna Sten v Roads & Maritime Services

Charlee Thomas PATSTON v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)

Hayley Ebony Connolly v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)

Isabelle Louise SKINNE Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)

NSW Police v Robert CRAMP

Peter Reed MCLEAN v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)

ANTHONY JOHN MIRISCH

ANTHONY JOSEPH SPITERI

ANTHONY LOATS

BRETT MICHAEL BURRIDGE

CHRISTINE JOHNSON

DANIEL DOMONIC O'NEILL

DANIEL POLLEY

DANIEL RAYMOND CAVE

DARREN JAMES CORNISH

DAVID JOHN MCCARTHY

DEAN CHARLES RUTHERFORD

DEBRA ADKIN

DONALD EDWIN BRODIE

DWAYNE WINKLER

EMILY MAY MILES

FRANK PARESE

GRAEME JOHN LEE

JACQUES LEE SEARS

JADE BEDFORD

JAMES JOSEPH LAFFERTY

JAMIE MALCOLM NIXON

JED DAVIS

JOHN RAYMOND FERGUSON

JON ANTHONY LASSO

JORDAN JOHN RELF

JOSEPH GORDON GIBSON

KEVIN JOSEPH BLANCH

LAUREN FAUNTLEROY

Leanne CROWDER

LEX GREEN

LLOYD HERBERT DEATH

LUKE DUGMORE

MARK RICHARD CLAY

MATTHEW JAMES MATON

MATTHEW SCOTT LUPTON

MICHAEL CALLEJA

MICHAEL JOSEPH TAPP

MICHAEL RODNEY CASEMENT

NATASHA FAYE OMAR

NIGEL RICHARD WALKER

NORMAN STEPHEN WAKE

PATRICK MACCAULEY

PHILLIP JOHN PAYNE

RACHEL CHELSEA BARNETT

RICHARD NIGEL WALKER

ROBERT BRUCE CRAMP

RODNEY DAVID LAUCHLAN

RYAN ANTHONY THOMAS JOHNSON

SAMUEL RIC MURRAY LANDERS

Shane Leslie JOHNSON

SIMON JOHN COOPER

TARMIKA WOODS

TIMOTHY RONALD STRONG

WADE SULLIVAN

WAYNE LAWTON

Renee SMITH v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)



Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.