IN COURT: 62 people facing Grafton court today
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, December 9.
- Brianna Sten v Roads & Maritime Services
- Charlee Thomas PATSTON v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)
- Hayley Ebony Connolly v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)
- Isabelle Louise SKINNE Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)
- NSW Police v Robert CRAMP
- Peter Reed MCLEAN v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)
- ANTHONY JOHN MIRISCH
- ANTHONY JOSEPH SPITERI
- ANTHONY LOATS
- BRETT MICHAEL BURRIDGE
- CHRISTINE JOHNSON
- DANIEL DOMONIC O'NEILL
- DANIEL POLLEY
- DANIEL RAYMOND CAVE
- DARREN JAMES CORNISH
- DAVID JOHN MCCARTHY
- DEAN CHARLES RUTHERFORD
- DEBRA ADKIN
- DONALD EDWIN BRODIE
- DWAYNE WINKLER
- EMILY MAY MILES
- FRANK PARESE
- GRAEME JOHN LEE
- JACQUES LEE SEARS
- JADE BEDFORD
- JAMES JOSEPH LAFFERTY
- JAMIE MALCOLM NIXON
- JED DAVIS
- JOHN RAYMOND FERGUSON
- JON ANTHONY LASSO
- JORDAN JOHN RELF
- JOSEPH GORDON GIBSON
- KEVIN JOSEPH BLANCH
- LAUREN FAUNTLEROY
- Leanne CROWDER
- LEX GREEN
- LLOYD HERBERT DEATH
- LUKE DUGMORE
- MARK RICHARD CLAY
- MATTHEW JAMES MATON
- MATTHEW SCOTT LUPTON
- MICHAEL CALLEJA
- MICHAEL JOSEPH TAPP
- MICHAEL RODNEY CASEMENT
- NATASHA FAYE OMAR
- NIGEL RICHARD WALKER
- NORMAN STEPHEN WAKE
- PATRICK MACCAULEY
- PHILLIP JOHN PAYNE
- RACHEL CHELSEA BARNETT
- RICHARD NIGEL WALKER
- ROBERT BRUCE CRAMP
- RODNEY DAVID LAUCHLAN
- RYAN ANTHONY THOMAS JOHNSON
- SAMUEL RIC MURRAY LANDERS
- Shane Leslie JOHNSON
- SIMON JOHN COOPER
- TARMIKA WOODS
- TIMOTHY RONALD STRONG
- WADE SULLIVAN
- WAYNE LAWTON
- Renee SMITH v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)
Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.
These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.