Here's a list of everyone appearing in court today
IN COURT: 62 people facing Grafton court today

Jenna Thompson
by
9th Dec 2019 7:37 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, December 9.
 

  • Brianna Sten v Roads & Maritime Services
  • Charlee Thomas PATSTON v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)
  • Hayley Ebony Connolly v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)
  • Isabelle Louise SKINNE Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)
  • NSW Police v Robert CRAMP
  • Peter Reed MCLEAN v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)
  • ANTHONY JOHN MIRISCH
  • ANTHONY JOSEPH SPITERI
  • ANTHONY LOATS
  • BRETT MICHAEL BURRIDGE
  • CHRISTINE JOHNSON
  • DANIEL DOMONIC O'NEILL
  • DANIEL POLLEY
  • DANIEL RAYMOND CAVE
  • DARREN JAMES CORNISH
  • DAVID JOHN MCCARTHY
  • DEAN CHARLES RUTHERFORD
  • DEBRA ADKIN
  • DONALD EDWIN BRODIE
  • DWAYNE WINKLER
  • EMILY MAY MILES
  • FRANK PARESE
  • GRAEME JOHN LEE
  • JACQUES LEE SEARS
  • JADE BEDFORD
  • JAMES JOSEPH LAFFERTY
  • JAMIE MALCOLM NIXON
  • JED DAVIS
  • JOHN RAYMOND FERGUSON
  • JON ANTHONY LASSO
  • JORDAN JOHN RELF
  • JOSEPH GORDON GIBSON
  • KEVIN JOSEPH BLANCH
  • LAUREN FAUNTLEROY
  • Leanne CROWDER
  • LEX GREEN
  • LLOYD HERBERT DEATH
  • LUKE DUGMORE
  • MARK RICHARD CLAY
  • MATTHEW JAMES MATON
  • MATTHEW SCOTT LUPTON
  • MICHAEL CALLEJA
  • MICHAEL JOSEPH TAPP
  • MICHAEL RODNEY CASEMENT
  • NATASHA FAYE OMAR
  • NIGEL RICHARD WALKER
  • NORMAN STEPHEN WAKE
  • PATRICK MACCAULEY
  • PHILLIP JOHN PAYNE
  • RACHEL CHELSEA BARNETT
  • RICHARD NIGEL WALKER
  • ROBERT BRUCE CRAMP
  • RODNEY DAVID LAUCHLAN
  • RYAN ANTHONY THOMAS JOHNSON
  • SAMUEL RIC MURRAY LANDERS
  • Shane Leslie JOHNSON
  • SIMON JOHN COOPER
  • TARMIKA WOODS
  • TIMOTHY RONALD STRONG
  • WADE SULLIVAN
  • WAYNE LAWTON
  • Renee SMITH v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)


Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.
These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

