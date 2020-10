IN COURT: 65 people facing Grafton criminal court

Five men are appearing in Grafton district court today.

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton district and local court today:

ADAM WAYNE BURGESS

ADAM WYBORN

ALEXANDER LESLIE MONTGOMERY

AMMIE ELIZABETH MILLARD

ANDREW LESLIE BALE-SONNEX

BRIAN EARL MORGAN

CASSANDRA GAE WILLIAMS

CASSANDRA SKINNER

CHARLEE JAI DOUGLAS

CODY JAMES JACKSON

CODY LEE FILEWOOD

COLIN ANDREW STEWART

CONNOR JOHN MITCHELL

CRAIG ROBERT WANT

DANIEL MORLEY

DAVID JOY

DOULTON MCANALLY

ELAIARAJA RAMACHANDRAN

ELLA JUNE JONES

ERNEST EDWARD DAVIS

GEOFFREY JOSEPH MCLACHLAN

GURMAKH SINGH DOSANJH

HEAMASI MARQUISS TAUKEIAHO

JACK HOLTON-PALMER

JACOB WAYNE ROBERTS

JARAD JAMES MCPHERSON

JESSE JAMES GEORGE BELL

JORDAN TYRONNE LLOYDE BINGE

JOSHUA THOMAS PETCH DURRINGTON

K & S FASTWAY TRANSPORT PTY LTD

KELLY LEE PICKETT

KERRY JAMES MARLOW

LEON FRANK BUTTENSHAW

LUKE THOMAS SCHEMBRI

MATTHEW BRUCE STEWART

MATTHEW GEORGE YAGER

MICHAEL ALLAN LOCKMAN

MICHAEL JOHN TUBB

MICHELLE DIANNE MERCY

MICHELLE LEANNE MUNDINE

NEIL J THOMPSON

PAUL ANDREW CASTLE

PAUL ROBERT DOUGLAS GRAHAM

PHILLIP MAXWELL MAWHINNEY

REECE LIMON

ROBERT JOHN BARTUSH

SAMUEL HOLLINGWORTH

SCOTT ROBERT LAWSON

STEPHEN JOHN JOHNSTONE

TEGAN LEE

THOMAS JAMES PAGE

TIMOTHY NIGEL COWLING

TRAE PREDO-VENZ

TYRONE JOHN CARNEY

VICKY LOGAN

VINCENT MICHAEL TANNER

WALTER GEORGE SPINK

ZAC DOROUX

Application by JASON FOSTER

HAYDEN ROBERT LUKAS COWLEY v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)

JACOB STEPHEN HARVEY v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)

LEAH MAY KELLERMAN-DAVIES v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)

MAY WILLIAMS v Transport for NSW

NSW Police v NATHAN CRAIG JONES

PAIGE CORRIGAN v Transport for NSW

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.