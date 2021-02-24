Menu
IN COURT: 7 people facing Clarence Valley courts

Bill North
by
24th Feb 2021 7:34 AM
Each day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton Local Court today, February 24:

  • SHANE VICTOR BAMBLETT

  • JADYN BURKITT
  • SCOTT HAYES
  • TIMOTHY NIGEL COWLING
  • WILLIAM JOHN VENN
  • RAHUL INDURU v A.C.N. 609 980 314 PTY LTD
  • Keith William Willis v Kenneth William Willis
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

