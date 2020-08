EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton district court today, September 1



ANDREW GRAHAM MCNAB JAKE ROBERT PETERSON LEON MICHAEL TOWNS LUKE BENJAMIN HANNA MITCHELL MURRY NEVILLE JNR MCGRADY TYSON DEAN STOKER

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.