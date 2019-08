IN COURT: 73 people facing Grafton Court today

Here's everyone who is appearing in Grafton court today, August 12

Here's everyone who is appearing in Grafton court today, August 12

EACH day a number of people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, August 12.

DANIEL STANLEY SHAW

OWEN JAMES GRIFFITHS

BROCK THOMAS COLE V ROADS & MARITIME SERVICES (Licence Appeal)

JESSE MARK COOK

STEVEN JOHN KURZ

MATTHEW LEE LAURIE

NATHAN WHAN

ZARTISHA DAVIS

CLAIRE GIBSON

LUKE STEVEN MCLACHLAN

WILLIAM GEORGE DOUGHERTY

CHLOE WILLEMSEN

NICHOLAS JOHN RYAN

BRADLEY JOHN PETFORD

SARAH LOUISE BROWNING

JAY PETAGNA

RYAN BOBRIGE

DARCY CONROY

BRETT JASON DONNELLY

DANIEL RAYMOND CAVE

ADAM LEE CASSIDY

DAVID MALCOLM KEENE

JORDON TREVOR LAURIE-CHILD

STEPHEN ALLAN FULLER

MICHAEL COCKS

JAMIE MALCOLM NIXON

CRISTAL LEE MCINTYRE

JASON CHARLES STEPHAN

JASON MICHAEL STEWART

OMAR BADRA

ANALISA MAY ELLIS

JESSE PAUL BUTLER GOGGINS

KERRY JAMES MARLOW

SCOTT PETER NORTON

CODY VAN RYUGEN

TYSON DEAN STOKER

SEAN RAYMOND TOWERS

DEAN CHARLES RUTHERFORD

MATHEW JAMES WEST

JONATHON ANTHONY STEWART

JOHN DAVID ROSE

MICHAEL ALEXANDER LOOKER

BLAKE MITCHELL

CARLTON JESS WILLIAMS

DYLAN GIOVINE

CHRISTIAN GARY ROBERTS

GREGORY JOHN REILLY

NAKIA BENNY

JAMES GRAHAM DAWSON

DAVID JOSEPH CHAPMAN

AARON RAYMOND GODWIN

BIANCA MUNDINE

ROY VINCENT SKINNER

JAMES NOEL ROOKE

LYN MAREE YOUNG

SHANE SKINNER

NIGEL DUGGAN MEREDITH

TYRONE JOHN CARNEY

ANDREW SALES

ADRIAN GRAHAME

ANTHONY ROSS O'CONNOR

KENNETH JOHN WOODS

CHRISTINE HALL

FRANCIS CHARLES WATERMAN

ANTHONY JAMES VERMEULEN

BRENADAN JOSHUA LAVIS

GREGORY JOHN WHEADON

DAMIEN BOYD GIBSON

ALLAN ROBERT FRY

AMBER SANFEAD

COHEN JACOB WARD

LUKE THOMAS SCHEMBRI

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.