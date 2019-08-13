Menu
IN COURT: 8 people facing Grafton Court today

Kathryn Lewis
by
13th Aug 2019 8:14 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, August 13. 

  • DAVID JOHN BRYANT
  • GARRY CORE
  • ANDREW SALES
  • AMBER SANFEAD 
  • MICHAEL ALEXANDER LOOKER
  • OLIVIA ROSE HEMINGWAY
  • ZACHARY MICHAEL BURKE
  • ANTHONY ROSS O'CONNOR

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Grafton Daily Examiner

