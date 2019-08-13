IN COURT: 8 people facing Grafton Court today

EACH day a number of people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, August 13.

DAVID JOHN BRYANT

GARRY CORE

ANDREW SALES

AMBER SANFEAD

MICHAEL ALEXANDER LOOKER

OLIVIA ROSE HEMINGWAY

ZACHARY MICHAEL BURKE

ANTHONY ROSS O'CONNOR

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.