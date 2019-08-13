IN COURT: 8 people facing Grafton Court today
EACH day a number of people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, August 13.
- DAVID JOHN BRYANT
- GARRY CORE
- ANDREW SALES
- AMBER SANFEAD
- MICHAEL ALEXANDER LOOKER
- OLIVIA ROSE HEMINGWAY
- ZACHARY MICHAEL BURKE
- ANTHONY ROSS O'CONNOR
Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.
These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.