Crime

IN COURT: 8 people facing Grafton criminal court today

Jarrard Potter
by
5th Nov 2020 6:10 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges. 

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton district and local court today:

  • BRENADAN JOSHUA LAVIS (Trial)
  • R v FRANCIS LEE HONG WEI (Callover, DC appeal)
  • JUREN MCPHERSON (Callover, DC appeal)
  • KARLA JOY MINNS (Callover, DC appeal)
  • LEWIS PERRETT (Callover, DC appeal)
  • NATHAN GARDINER (Callover)
  • ROBERT BRADLEY PIGUILLETT (Callover, DC appeal)

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

clarence crime grafton grafton court
Grafton Daily Examiner

