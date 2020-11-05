IN COURT: 8 people facing Grafton criminal court today
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton district and local court today:
- BRENADAN JOSHUA LAVIS (Trial)
- R v FRANCIS LEE HONG WEI (Callover, DC appeal)
- JUREN MCPHERSON (Callover, DC appeal)
- KARLA JOY MINNS (Callover, DC appeal)
- LEWIS PERRETT (Callover, DC appeal)
- NATHAN GARDINER (Callover)
- ROBERT BRADLEY PIGUILLETT (Callover, DC appeal)
Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.
These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.