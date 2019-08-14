Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clarence Crime
Clarence Crime
Crime

IN COURT: 9 people facing Grafton Court today

Kathryn Lewis
by
14th Aug 2019 8:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, August 13. 

  • CRAIG MICHAEL MCKENZIE
  • GARRY CORE
  • JAMES PETER HARGREAVES
  • SANDRA DOROTHY CAVANOUGH
  • DAMIAN JOHN FISK
  • JASON WAYNE O'DRISCOLL
  • JEREMY OWEN SCANES
  • ANTHONY ROSS O'CONNOR 
  • ANTHONY JAMES VERMEULEN

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'I'M NO HERO': Volunteer who lost son in valiant fire fight

    premium_icon 'I'M NO HERO': Volunteer who lost son in valiant fire fight

    News IT'S been a tough year for Edwin Newbery. In March the bloke who picks up your green waste and protects your house in a bushfire lost his son to suicide.

    STOPWORK: Council probes clearing amid koala fears

    premium_icon STOPWORK: Council probes clearing amid koala fears

    News Concerns raised over developer using decades old DA

    Drug dealer's bungle created debt of $8000, court hears

    premium_icon Drug dealer's bungle created debt of $8000, court hears

    Crime Drug deals left dealer with a debt of more than $8000

    New GDSC manager returns to old stamping grounds

    premium_icon New GDSC manager returns to old stamping grounds

    News It was more than the job that brought the new GDSC manager home.