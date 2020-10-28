COURT BRIEFS: 11 offenders convicted in Grafton court

THE following offenders were convicted in Grafton Local Court last week before magistrate Kathy Crittenden:

• CANDACE FOSTER made no appearance in court on October 20 and was convicted in absence of two charges of driving a Class A motor vehicle and exceeding speed limit by more than 10 km/h (camera detected). Foster was ordered to pay fines totalling $550.

• CODY LEE FILEWOOD made no appearance in court on October 20 and was convicted in absence of driving a motor vehicle while licence suspended, solo driver work more than standard maximum time - critical risk and solo driver rest less than standard minimum time - critical risk. Filewood was ordered to pay fines totalling $4250 and was disqualified from holding a driver's/rider's licence for five months from 20 October 20, 2020.

• DAULTON MCNALLY appeared in Grafton Local Court on October 20 and convicted of affray. McNally was sentenced to a 14 month prison term to commence on October 20, 2020 and expiring on December 19, 2021 with a non-parole period of nine months.

• DYLAN MICHAEL STONE appeared in Grafton Local Court on October 20 was convicted of special category driver drive with special range PCA and ordered to pay a $500 fine. The court made a Mandatory Interlock Order under Section 211 Road Transport Act 2013 and the offender was disqualified for three months from holding any driver's licence under Section 211(1)(a). The offender must hold an interlock driver's licence for the minimum period under Section 211(1)(b).

• PAUL ANTHONY CROZIER appeared in Grafton Local Court on October 20 and was convicted of reckless grievous bodily harm and two charges of possessing a prohibited drug. Crozier was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of 18 months to commence on June 3 2020 and expiring on December 2 2021 with a non-parole period of 12 months. The offender is to be released to parole on June 2 2021.

• ROBERT COOPER made no appearance in court on October 20 and was convicted in absence of two charges of resisting an officer in execution of duty, failing to comply with lawful direction, using offensive language in/near public place/school, and two charges of entering an enclosed land (not prescribed premises) without a lawful excuse. Cooper was fined $900.

• TALI SUSAN CAMERON WILSON made no appearance in court on October 20 and was convicted in absence of driving a Class A motor vehicle and exceeding the speed limit by less than 10km/h (camera detected), using an unregistered Class A motor vehicle and using an uninsured motor vehicle. Wilson was ordered to pay fines totalling $1465.

• BEN MATTHEW JACKSON appeared in Grafton Local Court on October 26 was convicted of driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period (second offence) and was sentenced to a 12-month intensive corrections order.

• BENJAMIN MICHAEL MCCLYMONT appeared in Grafton Local Court on October 26 and was convicted of possessing an unregistered firearm (not prohibited), possessing an unauthorised firearm, not keeping a firearm safely, possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit and four charges of possessing a prohibited drug. McClymont was sentenced to a community corrections order for 12 months and ordered to pay fines totalling $700.

• DENIS JAMES HOLLIS appeared in court on October 26 and was convicted of drive with high range PCA. Hollis was sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of 12 months to commence on October 26, 2020. Hollis was ordered to perform 100 hours community service work and was disqualified for nine months from holding any driver's licence.

• STEPHEN JOHN DARCY was convicted of common assault in Grafton Local Court on October 26 and was sentenced to a community correction order for a period of 12 months.