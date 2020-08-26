COURT BRIEFS: Convictions from Grafton court
THE following matters were finalised and convictions recorded in Grafton Local Court before magistrate Kathy Crittenden on Monday, August 24, 2020:
- CAMPBELL JAMES LYNNE-WALDEN was convicted of drive with high range PCA, drive with middle range PCA, drive motor vehicle while licence suspended and learner/P1/P2 licence holder use mobile phone while driving and sentenced to a community correction order for a period of 12 months and ordered to perform 80 hours of community service. Lynne-Walden was also disqualified from holding any driver’s licence for eight months and placed on an interlock driver's licence for 24 months to commence at the completion of the disqualification period. The offender was also fined $700.
- JOE TURNER was convicted of common assault and sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months. Turner was also fined $350.