COURT BRIEFS: Convictions from Grafton court

THE following offenders were convicted by magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Grafton Local Court on September 7, 2020:

• DANIEL & SON ROAD TRANSPORT PTY LTD was convicted of drive/permit not comply with dimension requirements - severe and ordered to pay a $400 fine.

• JAY O'BRIEN plead guilty and was convicted of two charges of contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (domestic). O'Brien was sentenced to a Community Correction Order for 12 months from September 7 2020, subject to the following standard conditions:

a) The offender is not to commit any offence while subject to this Community Correction Order

b) The offender must appear before the Court if called upon to do so at any time during the term of the Community Correction Order.

This Community Correction Order is subject to the following additional conditions:

1. The offender is subject to supervision by a Community Corrections Officer at Grafton Community Corrections District Office for the period of the Community Correction Order

2. The offender is to perform 50 hours Community Service Work.

3. The offender is to participate in any program, treatment, intervention or related activity specified in this order or by a Community Corrections Officer for the period of the Community Correction Order.

- Comply with Domestic Violence Education courses

4. - Comply with Domestic Violence Education courses

O'Brien was also ordered to pay a $400 fine.

• LUKE NOEL REIMER was convicted of destroy or damage property (DV) and common assault (DV) and sentenced to a Community Correction Order for 12 months from September 7, 2020 subject to the following standard conditions:

a) The offender is not to commit any offence while subject to this Community Correction Order

b) The offender must appear before the Court if called upon to do so at any time during the term of the Community Correction Order.

This Community Correction Order is subject to the following additional conditions:

1. The offender is subject to supervision by a Community Corrections Officer at Grafton Community Corrections District Office for the period of the Community Correction Order.

2. The offender is to participate in any program, treatment, intervention or related activity specified in this order or by a Community Corrections Officer for the period of the Community Correction Order.

Attend and complete: 1) domestic violence education, and 2) drug and alcohol rehabilitation as directed by community corrections.

Reimer was also ordered to pay a $600 fine.

• SHANE CHRISTOPHER PHILLIPS was convicted of drive with high range PCA and sentenced to a Conditional Release Order for 12 months from September 7 2020, subject to the following standard conditions:

a) The offender is not to commit any offence while subject to this Conditional Release Order

b) The offender must appear before the Court if called upon to do so at any time during the term of the Conditional Release Order

The court makes a Mandatory Interlock Order under Section 211 Road Transport Act 2013.

Phillips was also disqualified for six months from holding any driver's licence and must hold an interlock driver's licence for 24 months.