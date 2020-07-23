COURT BRIEFS: Convictions recorded at Grafton court
THE following matters were heard in Grafton Local Court on Monday, July 20, before magistrate Kathy Crittenden:
- GRAEME RONALD FALLON was charged and convicted of drive with high range PCA, and was sentenced to a two year community corrections order.
Fallon was also ordered to pay a $800 fine and was disqualified from holding any driver's licence for nine months. The offender must also hold an interlock driver’s licence for 24 months.
- CHERYLEE WEBSTER was convicted of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months.
Webster was ordered to pay a $250 fine and was disqualified from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for 12 months.
- CAROLA SUE JUDY GRAHAM was convicted of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and fined $400. The court disqualified Graham from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for 12 months.
- REBECCA LEE WOODS made no appearance to face charges of larceny as bailee property value <=$2000 and furnish false information/statement to licensee. A bench warrant was issued by the magistrate.