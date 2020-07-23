COURT BRIEFS: Convictions recorded at Grafton court

THE following matters were heard in Grafton Local Court on Monday, July 20, before magistrate Kathy Crittenden:

GRAEME RONALD FALLON was charged and convicted of drive with high range PCA, and was sentenced to a two year community corrections order.

Fallon was also ordered to pay a $800 fine and was disqualified from holding any driver's licence for nine months. The offender must also hold an interlock driver’s licence for 24 months.

CHERYLEE WEBSTER was convicted of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months.

Webster was ordered to pay a $250 fine and was disqualified from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for 12 months.

CAROLA SUE JUDY GRAHAM was convicted of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and fined $400. The court disqualified Graham from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for 12 months.