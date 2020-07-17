Menu
Grafton Courthouse
Crime

COURT BRIEFS: Convictions recorded in Grafton court

Jarrard Potter
17th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
THE following matters were finalised before magistrate Michael Dakin at Grafton Local Court on Monday, July 13:

• DEANNE LEONIE JANE JOHNSON was charged and convicted of two counts of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and drive while under influence of illicit substance. Johnson was sentenced to an eight-month intensive corrections order, including 100 hours community service work and was disqualified from holding a drivers licence for six months.

• HAYDEN PACEY was found guilty and convicted of common assault. Pacey was sentenced to a 12-month conditional release order

  • MATTHEW GUNTER SCHERBARTH pleaded guilty to possess prohibited drug and was convicted and fined $400.

• PETER WILLIAM RALPH was convicted of solo driver rest less than standard minimum time and was fined $300.

Grafton Daily Examiner

