COURT BRIEFS: Convictions recorded in Grafton court

THE following matters were finalised in Grafton Local Court before magistrate Kathy Crittenden on Monday, August 3:

ADRIAN JOHN CLARK was convicted of possess prohibited drug and ordered to pay a $200 fine.

DARRYL WILLS was convicted of common assault and sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months from August 3, 2020.

DYLAN MICHAEL STONE was convicted of three charges of destroy/damage property and sentenced to a community correction order for 18 months from August 3, 2020. Stone was also ordered to pay compensation of $2117.15.

ETHAN MEYER-CREIGHTON was convicted of drive with high range drink driving and sentenced to a community correction order for 18 months from August 3, 2020. The offender was also ordered to perform 100 hours community service work.

Meyer-Creighton was disqualified for 12 months from holding any driver’s licence and must hold an interlock driver’s licence for 48 months following the expiry of the disqualification period.

KEELAN GARDOLL was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and sentenced to a conditional release order for 12 months from August 3, 2020.

LUKE ANGUS JOHN BUTLER was convicted of contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO and sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months from August 3, 2020.

Butler was also ordered to pay a $200 fine.