Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Clarence Crime generic
Clarence Crime generic
Crime

COURT BRIEFS: Convictions recorded in Grafton court

Jarrard Potter
5th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE following matters were finalised in Grafton Local Court before magistrate Kathy Crittenden on Monday, August 3:

  • ADRIAN JOHN CLARK was convicted of possess prohibited drug and ordered to pay a $200 fine.
  • DARRYL WILLS was convicted of common assault and sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months from August 3, 2020.
  • DYLAN MICHAEL STONE was convicted of three charges of destroy/damage property and sentenced to a community correction order for 18 months from August 3, 2020. Stone was also ordered to pay compensation of $2117.15.
  • ETHAN MEYER-CREIGHTON was convicted of drive with high range drink driving and sentenced to a community correction order for 18 months from August 3, 2020. The offender was also ordered to perform 100 hours community service work.

Meyer-Creighton was disqualified for 12 months from holding any driver’s licence and must hold an interlock driver’s licence for 48 months following the expiry of the disqualification period.

  • KEELAN GARDOLL was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and sentenced to a conditional release order for 12 months from August 3, 2020.
  • LUKE ANGUS JOHN BUTLER was convicted of contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO and sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months from August 3, 2020.

Butler was also ordered to pay a $200 fine.

  • RICHARD J ATKINSON was convicted in his absence of possess prohibited drug and drive vehicle, illicit drug present in blood. Atkinson was ordered to pay a $400 fine and was disqualified from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for four months.
clarence crime court briefs drink driving grafton court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IT'S OFF! Jaca Festival latest casualty of COVID-19

        premium_icon IT'S OFF! Jaca Festival latest casualty of COVID-19

        News Grafton Jacaranda Festival Committee makes biggest announcement in the event's 86-year history in response to the escalating COVID-19 situation.

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        CONFIRMED: Local COVID-19 patient winds up in ICU

        premium_icon CONFIRMED: Local COVID-19 patient winds up in ICU

        Health AN ACTIVE COVID-19 patient on the North Coast linked to a Sydney cluster is now in...

        Boaties warned to watch out for whale carcass

        premium_icon Boaties warned to watch out for whale carcass

        Environment Marine Rescue NSW has issued a warning to boaties.