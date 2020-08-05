COURT BRIEFS: Convictions recorded in Grafton court
THE following matters were finalised in Grafton Local Court before magistrate Kathy Crittenden on Monday, August 3:
- ADRIAN JOHN CLARK was convicted of possess prohibited drug and ordered to pay a $200 fine.
- DARRYL WILLS was convicted of common assault and sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months from August 3, 2020.
- DYLAN MICHAEL STONE was convicted of three charges of destroy/damage property and sentenced to a community correction order for 18 months from August 3, 2020. Stone was also ordered to pay compensation of $2117.15.
- ETHAN MEYER-CREIGHTON was convicted of drive with high range drink driving and sentenced to a community correction order for 18 months from August 3, 2020. The offender was also ordered to perform 100 hours community service work.
Meyer-Creighton was disqualified for 12 months from holding any driver’s licence and must hold an interlock driver’s licence for 48 months following the expiry of the disqualification period.
- KEELAN GARDOLL was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and sentenced to a conditional release order for 12 months from August 3, 2020.
- LUKE ANGUS JOHN BUTLER was convicted of contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO and sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months from August 3, 2020.
Butler was also ordered to pay a $200 fine.
- RICHARD J ATKINSON was convicted in his absence of possess prohibited drug and drive vehicle, illicit drug present in blood. Atkinson was ordered to pay a $400 fine and was disqualified from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for four months.