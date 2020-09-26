COURT BRIEFS: Convictions recorded in Grafton court

THE following matters were finalised before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Grafton Local Court on Tuesday, September 22:

• HANK WILLIAMS was found guilty of driving recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous as well as driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period. The court heard the 24-year-old was caught at 8.51am on March 25 this year driving a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public on Yamba Rd and Osprey Dr Yamba while disqualified.

Williams was convicted and sentenced to five months jail and disqualified from holding a driver's/rider's licence for two years from September 22, 2020.

• JOSEPH PAUL BREWSTER made no appearance in court and was convicted in his absence of drive vehicle with an illicit drug present in blood. Brewster was fined $450 and disqualified from holding a driver's/rider's licence for eight months from September 22, 2020.

• BRIGETTE CONSUELLA ROBERTS made no appearance in court and was convicted in her absence of possess prohibited drug and drive vehicle, illicit drug present in blood. Roberts was disqualified from holding a driver's/rider's licence for 12 months from September 22, 2020 and ordered to pay a $250 fine.

• SAMANTHA HALLIDAY made no appearance in court and was convicted in her absence of drive motor vehicle while licence suspended and possess prohibited drug. Halliday was fined $650 and disqualified from holding a driver's/rider's licence for six months from September 22, 2020.

• LIAM ANATOLEY WOLHAR made no appearance in court and was convicted in his absence of drive vehicle, illicit drug present in blood and was disqualified from holding a driver's/rider's licence for 10 months from September 22, 2020. Wolhar was also fined $450.