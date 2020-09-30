COURT BRIEFS: Convictions recorded in Grafton court
THE following matters were finalised, and convictions recorded, before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Grafton Local Court on Monday, September 28:
- BENJAMIN JOHN JOLIFFE was convicted of escape police custody, common assault and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (personal) and sentenced to six weeks behind bars backdated from August 12, 2020. Joliffe was also sentenced to a community correction order for a period of 18 months to commence on September 28 2020.
- BENJAMIN STEVEN COULSTOCK was convicted of damage property by fire/explosion (less than $2000) and use carriage service to menace/harass/offend. Coulstock was sentenced to a community correction order for a period of two years from September 28, 2020, which includes 80 hours community service work.
- EBONY ROSS was convicted of driving a motor vehicle while licence suspended and sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months from September 28, 2020. Ross was disqualified from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for nine months and ordered to perform 80 hours community service work.
- LENN ALLEN MACKENZIE was convicted of drive with middle range PCA and sentenced to a conditional release order for six months from September 28, 2020. The offender was disqualified from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for six months from July 5, 2020.