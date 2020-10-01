COURT BRIEFS: Convictions recorded in Grafton court

THE following matters were finalised before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Grafton Local Court on Tuesday, September 29:

ANN KAMOTO was convicted of supply prohibited drug (between small and indictable quantity), possession of prohibited drug and possession of equipment for administering prohibited drugs. Kamoto was sentenced to a community correction order for two years to from September 29, 2020 and fined $300.

BRIAN LESLIE FLENTJAR made no appearance in court and was convicted in his absence of possess prohibited drug. Flentjar was fined $400.

MATLOCK PHAIR made no appearance in court and was convicted in his absence of negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm) and custody of knife in public place. Phair was fined $1100.

SHANE VERMEULEN was convicted of two charges of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (domestic), use carriage service to menace/harass/offend, fail to appear in accordance with bail acknowledgment, common assault, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen (not motor vehicle), and three charges of contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO.

Vermeulen was sentenced to a community correction order for two years from September 29 2020, which includes 120 hours community service. He was also fined $1050.