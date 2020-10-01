Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Clarence Crime generic
Clarence Crime generic
Crime

COURT BRIEFS: Convictions recorded in Grafton court

Jarrard Potter
1st Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE following matters were finalised before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Grafton Local Court on Tuesday, September 29:

  • ANN KAMOTO was convicted of supply prohibited drug (between small and indictable quantity), possession of prohibited drug and possession of equipment for administering prohibited drugs. Kamoto was sentenced to a community correction order for two years to from September 29, 2020 and fined $300.
  • BRIAN LESLIE FLENTJAR made no appearance in court and was convicted in his absence of possess prohibited drug. Flentjar was fined $400.
  • MATLOCK PHAIR made no appearance in court and was convicted in his absence of negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm) and custody of knife in public place. Phair was fined $1100.
  • SHANE VERMEULEN was convicted of two charges of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (domestic), use carriage service to menace/harass/offend, fail to appear in accordance with bail acknowledgment, common assault, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen (not motor vehicle), and three charges of contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO.

Vermeulen was sentenced to a community correction order for two years from September 29 2020, which includes 120 hours community service. He was also fined $1050.

  • SUZANNE MARIE CONFOY made no appearance in court and was convicted in her absence of negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm), Use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road and use uninsured motor vehicle. Confoy was fined $800.
  • TRENT JAMES CHALKER was convicted of three charges of resist officer in execution of duty, enter vehicle or boat without consent of owner/occupier, use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road, use uninsured motor vehicle, never licensed person drive vehicle on road and drive with middle range PCA. Chalker was sentenced to a community correction order for 18 months from September 29, 2020 and fined $600.
clarence crime court briefs grafton court grafton local court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FINAL TRIBUTE: Read the touching eulogy to Win Jefferies

        Premium Content FINAL TRIBUTE: Read the touching eulogy to Win Jefferies

        Life After 108 years, read the eulogy to Win Jefferies delivered by her granddaughter

        Police launch new operation across regional NSW

        Premium Content Police launch new operation across regional NSW

        News Operation Summer Safe is a high-visibility operation which will be in place for the...

        $20 million grant program open for fishing in the Clarence

        Premium Content $20 million grant program open for fishing in the Clarence

        News ‘If you’ve got an idea that will support fish habitats and recreational fishing in...

        Nominations extended for Clarence Australia Day Awards

        Premium Content Nominations extended for Clarence Australia Day Awards

        News If you want to see one of the Clarence Valley’s unsung heroes get recognised for...