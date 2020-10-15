COURT BRIEFS: Convictions recorded in Grafton court

THE following matters were finalised and convictions recorded in Grafton Local Court before magistrate Kathy Crittenden on Monday, October 12:

• MICHELLE DIANNE MERCY was entered pleas of guilty and was convicted of two charges of common assault and excluded person fail to leave licenced premises when required. Mercy was sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months from October 12, 2020.

• ANDREW LESLIE BALE-SONNEX was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (domestic) and possess prohibited drug and sentenced to a community correction order for two years from October 12, 2020, including 100 hours community service work.

• GURMAKH SINGH DOSANJH was convicted of stating a false name in a licence application while suspended and making a false/misleading statement for benefit and sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months from October 12 2020. The court disqualified the offender from holding a driver's/rider's licence for four months.