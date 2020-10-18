COURT BRIEFS: Convictions recorded in Grafton court

THE following matters were finalised and convictions recorded in Grafton Local Court before magistrate Kathy Crittenden on Tuesday, October 13:

• NICK LAURIE was convicted of two charges of using an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and stalk/intimidate intending to cause fear of physical harm and sentenced to an aggregate term of imprisonment of 12 months to be served as an intensive corrections order in the community.

• GEOFFREY JOSEPH MCLACHLAN made no appearance in court and was convicted in absence of driving a vehicle with an illicit drug present in blood. McLachlan was ordered to pay a $500 fine and was disqualified from holding a driver's/rider's licence for six months from October 13, 2020.

• MICHAEL JOHN TUBB made no appearance in court and was convicted in absence of class C motor vehicle exceeding the speed limit by more than 10 km/h and was ordered to pay a $480 fine.

• MICHELLE LEANNE MUNDINE made no appearance in court and was convicted in absence of common assault (DV) and ordered to pay a $500 fine.

• VINCENT MICHAEL TANNER made no appearance in court and was convicted in absence of driving a vehicle with an illicit drug present in blood and ordered to pay a $572 fine. The court disqualified the offender from holding a driver's/rider's licence for three months from October 13, 2020.