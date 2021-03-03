Menu
Convictions recorded in Grafton Local Court.
Crime

COURT BRIEFS: Convictions recorded in Grafton court

Jarrard Potter
3rd Mar 2021 12:00 AM
The following offenders were convicted by magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Grafton Local Court on Monday, March 1, 2021 and Friday, February 26, 2021:

NATALIE ANN ROBINSON was convicted of driving with middle range PCA and driving a motor vehicle during disqualification period. Robinson was sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months, including 100 hours community service. The court disqualified Robinson from holding any driver’s licence for 12 months.

MARTIN BERNARD COLLINS was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV) and sentenced to an eight month intensive correction order, including 80 hours community service.

JEREMY BARRY TURNER was convicted of two charges of police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously and sentenced to a nine month intensive correction order and a community correction order for 18 months to date from March 1 2021, including 100 hours community service. The court disqualified Turner from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for 18 months from March 1 2021.

EBONY ROSS was convicted of owner not disclose identity of driver/passenger and sentenced to a community correction order for a period of nine months from March 1 2021.

TRACEY ANNE SMIDT was convicted on February 26 of common assault and sentenced to a conditional release order for 12 months.

Grafton Daily Examiner

