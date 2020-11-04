Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Clarence Crime generic
Clarence Crime generic
Crime

COURT BRIEFS: Convictions recorded in Maclean court

Jarrard Potter
3rd Nov 2020 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE following offenders were convicted and sentenced before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Maclean Local Court on October 29, 2020:

  • ADRIAN AUGUSTIS FISK was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), affray and behaving in an offensive manner in/near a public place/school and sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of two years.
  • SAM LANDERS was convicted of driving a motor vehicle during disqualification period and sentenced a 6 month intensive correction order. The court disqualified Landers from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for 12 months.
  • TIMOTHY CARL BERRY was convicted of driving with high range PCA (second offence) and sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of 18 months.

Berry was disqualified for 12 months from holding any driver's licence. The court made a Mandatory Interlock Order and Berry must hold an interlock driver's licence for 48 months under Section 211(1)(b).

  • NATALIE ANNE BUTLER was convicted of driving with middle range PCA and sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of 12 months. Butler was disqualified for five months from holding any driver's licence. The court made a Mandatory Interlock Order under Section 211 Road Transport Act 2013 and Butler must hold an interlock driver's licence for the minimum period under Section 211(1)(b).
clarence crime court briefs maclean court maclean local court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Out and about on Melbourne Cup Day

        Premium Content GALLERY: Out and about on Melbourne Cup Day

        People and Places It may have looked a little different, but there were plenty out and about to celebrate our big race locally

        ‘Miracle’ survival after man trapped for 16 hours

        Premium Content ‘Miracle’ survival after man trapped for 16 hours

        News Nightmare scenario ends in lucky escape for man pinned to tree on remote road

        Should McFarlane bridge be replaced?

        Premium Content Should McFarlane bridge be replaced?

        News The McFarlane bridge has undergone further maintenance for the ninth time since...

        KIDS OF SPIRIT: Big bright week of book week

        Premium Content KIDS OF SPIRIT: Big bright week of book week

        Education Check out some of the fantastic costumes in our wrap up of school news across the...