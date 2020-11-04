COURT BRIEFS: Convictions recorded in Maclean court
THE following offenders were convicted and sentenced before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Maclean Local Court on October 29, 2020:
- ADRIAN AUGUSTIS FISK was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), affray and behaving in an offensive manner in/near a public place/school and sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of two years.
- SAM LANDERS was convicted of driving a motor vehicle during disqualification period and sentenced a 6 month intensive correction order. The court disqualified Landers from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for 12 months.
- TIMOTHY CARL BERRY was convicted of driving with high range PCA (second offence) and sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of 18 months.
Berry was disqualified for 12 months from holding any driver's licence. The court made a Mandatory Interlock Order and Berry must hold an interlock driver's licence for 48 months under Section 211(1)(b).
- NATALIE ANNE BUTLER was convicted of driving with middle range PCA and sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of 12 months. Butler was disqualified for five months from holding any driver's licence. The court made a Mandatory Interlock Order under Section 211 Road Transport Act 2013 and Butler must hold an interlock driver's licence for the minimum period under Section 211(1)(b).