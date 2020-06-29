COURT BRIEFS: Offenders and convictions at Grafton Court
THE following matters were finalised and offenders sentenced before magistrate Kathy Crittenden at Grafton Local Court on Tuesday, June 23:
• DWAYNE JOHN THOMAS WATERS was charged and convicted of two charges of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and was sentenced to a nine month intensive corrections order.
The court also disqualified Waters from holding a driver's licence for six months.
• JAI RAMA WALKER was charged and convicted of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period. Walker, is sentenced to a nine month intensive corrections order.
Walker was also ordered to perform 100 hours community service work, and his driver's licence suspended for 12 months.
• THOMAS FERGUSON-GARDINER made no appearance to Grafton Local Court and in his absence was convicted of two counts of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm etc and ordered to pay a $800 fine.
• LESLIE WAYNE KEATING made no appearance to Grafton Local Court, but in his absence a plea of guilty was accepted to drive with low range PCA, use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road and use uninsured motor vehicle. Keating was convicted and fined $900 and disqualified from driving for three months.
• NEVILLE GREGORY FERGUSON was convicted of contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO and sentenced to a community correction order for two years.