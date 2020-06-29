COURT BRIEFS: Offenders and convictions at Grafton Court

The following matters were finalised in Grafton Local Court last week.

THE following matters were finalised and offenders sentenced before magistrate Kathy Crittenden at Grafton Local Court on Tuesday, June 23:

• DWAYNE JOHN THOMAS WATERS was charged and convicted of two charges of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and was sentenced to a nine month intensive corrections order.

The court also disqualified Waters from holding a driver's licence for six months.

• JAI RAMA WALKER was charged and convicted of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period. Walker, is sentenced to a nine month intensive corrections order.

Walker was also ordered to perform 100 hours community service work, and his driver's licence suspended for 12 months.

• THOMAS FERGUSON-GARDINER made no appearance to Grafton Local Court and in his absence was convicted of two counts of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm etc and ordered to pay a $800 fine.

• LESLIE WAYNE KEATING made no appearance to Grafton Local Court, but in his absence a plea of guilty was accepted to drive with low range PCA, use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road and use uninsured motor vehicle. Keating was convicted and fined $900 and disqualified from driving for three months.

• NEVILLE GREGORY FERGUSON was convicted of contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO and sentenced to a community correction order for two years.