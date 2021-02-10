Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The following convictions were recorded in Grafton Local Court this week.
The following convictions were recorded in Grafton Local Court this week.
Crime

COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted Grafton court

Jarrard Potter
10th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The following convictions were recorded before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Grafton Local Court on Monday, February 8:

ALEC JOHN KOVAC was convicted of Class A motor vehicle exceed speed by more than 10 km/h and fail to comply with request or signal to stop vehicle and fined $350.

BRONSON PHILLIP WHITNEY was convicted of common assault (DV) and sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months.

JACK BRYANT was convicted of contravening a prohibition/restriction in AVO (domestic) and sentenced to a community correction order for 10 months.

KYLIE SHIPMAN was convicted of drive with high range PCA and was sentenced to a nine month intensive correction order. Shipman was also ordered to perform 100 hours community service work.

SARAH ELIZABETH GILLIES was convicted of drive with middle range PCA and was ordered to pay a $500 fine. The court disqualified Gillies from holding a driver‘s/rider’s licence for six months.

clarence crime court briefs grafton court grafton local court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clarence community group comes to the aid of our koalas

        Premium Content Clarence community group comes to the aid of our koalas

        Environment They only formed in August last year, but already the Clarence Koala Working Group has made terrific progress in helping an Australian icon

        Did your land value take a hit in wake of the bushfires?

        Premium Content Did your land value take a hit in wake of the bushfires?

        News While land values across the North Coast have generally increased since July 1...

        LETTER: Date of Australia Day fit for a Queen

        Premium Content LETTER: Date of Australia Day fit for a Queen

        Letters to the Editor MAX CRUS dispels echo chamber myths and puts forward an alternative date to quell...

        One in five teens sent porn or violent content online

        Premium Content One in five teens sent porn or violent content online

        Information Even more report ‘unwanted contact’ from strangers in concerning research released...