COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted Grafton court

The following convictions were recorded before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Grafton Local Court on Monday, February 8:

ALEC JOHN KOVAC was convicted of Class A motor vehicle exceed speed by more than 10 km/h and fail to comply with request or signal to stop vehicle and fined $350.

BRONSON PHILLIP WHITNEY was convicted of common assault (DV) and sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months.

JACK BRYANT was convicted of contravening a prohibition/restriction in AVO (domestic) and sentenced to a community correction order for 10 months.

KYLIE SHIPMAN was convicted of drive with high range PCA and was sentenced to a nine month intensive correction order. Shipman was also ordered to perform 100 hours community service work.

SARAH ELIZABETH GILLIES was convicted of drive with middle range PCA and was ordered to pay a $500 fine. The court disqualified Gillies from holding a driver‘s/rider’s licence for six months.

