COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court

THE following matters were finalised before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Grafton Local Court on Monday, August 10:

AIDEN BARTLETT was convicted of destroy or damage property, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and contravene prohibition/restrictions in AVO. Bartlett was sentenced to a 12 month community corrections order and ordered to pay a $200 fine.

GRANT COTTEN was convicted of resist or hinder police officer in the execution of duty, assault officer in execution of duty, destroy or damage property and common assault. Cotten was sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months from August 10, 2020.

SHELLEY MAREE RICHARDS was convicted of drive with middle range PCA and sentenced to a conditional release order for a period of 12 months from August 10, 2020.

The court made a mandatory interlock order and Richards was disqualified for three months from holding any driver's licence.