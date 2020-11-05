COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court

THE following convictions were recorded in Grafton Local Court before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Grafton Local Court on Monday, November 2:

DOUGLAS MICHAEL SKINNER was convicted of two charges of driving a vehicle with an illicit drug present in blood and was disqualified from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for eight months from November 2, 2020. Skinner was also fined $650.

GEOFFREY LEONARD KNIGHT was convicted of driving with low range PCA and was

disqualified from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for three months from November 2, 2020 and ordered to a $400 fine.