COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court
THE following convictions were recorded in Grafton Local Court before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Grafton Local Court on Monday, November 2:
- DOUGLAS MICHAEL SKINNER was convicted of two charges of driving a vehicle with an illicit drug present in blood and was disqualified from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for eight months from November 2, 2020. Skinner was also fined $650.
- GEOFFREY LEONARD KNIGHT was convicted of driving with low range PCA and was
disqualified from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for three months from November 2, 2020 and ordered to a $400 fine.
- JAY MICHAEL HANSON made no appearance in court and was convicted in absence of driving a motor vehicle while licence suspended. Hanson was disqualified from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for seven months and fined $350.
- MITCHELL KELVIN MONKHOUSE was convicted of driving with middle range PCA and was disqualified from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for six months and ordered to pay a $500 fine.