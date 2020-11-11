COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court

THE following offenders were convicted in Grafton Local Court before magistrate Kathy Crittenden on Monday, November 9:

• BRENDAN RAINBOW was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months.

• GREGORY SCOTT FOLEY made no appearance in court on Monday and was convicted in absence of being an excluded person remaining in the vicinity of a licensed premises, behaving in an offensive manner in/near a public place/school and stalk/intimidate with intent to fear physical harm. Foley was fined $550, and a warrant was issued for the proven offences.

• LUKE BENJAMIN HANNA was convicted of driving with middle range PCA and was fined $500. Hanna was disqualified from holding any driver's licence for three months, and must hold an interlock licence for 12 months.

• LUKE DESMOND SHORROCK was convicted of driving with middle range PCA and fined $500. Shorrock was disqualified from holding any driver's licence for four months, and must hold an interlock driver's licence for the minimum period.