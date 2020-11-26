COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court

THE following matters were finalised and convictions recorded by magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Grafton Local Court on Tuesday, November 24:

• DOMINIC QUINLAN was convicted of two charges of break and enter house and steal (value <$15,000), destroy or damage property and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner. Quinlan was sentenced to a community correction order for a period of 12 months to commence on November 24, 2020.

• ISAAC ASHLEY PAULSON made no appearance in court and was convicted in absence of being a never licensed person drive vehicle on road. Paulson was ordered to pay a $450 fine.

• NICHOLAS AUGUST REDHOUSE made no appearance in court and was convicted of not comply with P2 licence condition: not display P-plates. Redhouse was ordered to pay a $272 fine.