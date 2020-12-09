COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court

THE following offenders were sentenced and convictions recorded in Grafton Local Court before magistrate Kathy Crittenden on Monday, December 7:

­BILLY PAUL MADDEN was convicted of driving with middle range PCA and was disqualified from holding any driver's licence for three months.

DEBBIE LINDA CARNEY was convicted of possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit and being in custody of a knife in a public place. Carney was fined a total of $750.

HARRISON WRIGHT SWIFT was convicted of driving with high range PCA and sentenced to a conditional release order for 12 months. Swift was also disqualified from driving for six months.

JACOB THOMAS MUNRO was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalk/intimidate intend fear of physical harm and possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit. Munro was sentenced to a community correction order for two years

TRACEY PONT was convicted of drive vehicle with illicit drug present in blood and was fined $350 and disqualified from holding a driver's/rider's licence for six months.

VICKY LOGAN was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, fail to appear in accordance with bail acknowledgment, contravene prohibition/restriction in an AVO and destroy or damage property. Logan was sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months.

JASON CHARLES STEPHAN was convicted of common assault and was sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months.

PAMELA WENDY CUTMORE was convicted of contravene prohibition/restriction of an AVO, stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm, destroy/damage property and common assault. Cutmore was sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months and ordered to perform 50 hours community service work.

FINN LEWYN CANNON was convicted of driving a vehicle with an illicit drug present in blood and was fined $300 and disqualified from holding a driver's/rider's licence for three months.