Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Convictions and sentences recorded in Grafton Local Court.
Convictions and sentences recorded in Grafton Local Court.
Crime

COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court

Jarrard Potter
23rd Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE following offenders were convicted before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Grafton Local Court on Monday, December 21:

WILLIAM GEORGE GORDON was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of two months, backdated to September 29.

HAYDEN LARKIN was convicted of common assault and was sentenced to a community correction order for 18 months.

STEPHEN JOHN GOODWIN was convicted of destroy/damage property (value less than $2000) and was sentenced to a community correction order for 18 months.

MICHAEL JAMES SMITHWICK was convicted of drive with low range PCA and fined $300. The court disqualified Smithwick from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for three months.

LACHLAN STREET was convicted of negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months. Street was also ordered to perform 80 hours community service, and was disqualified from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for 12 months.

clarence crime court briefs grafton court grafton local court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE: People's Choice poll for Clarence Valley's Power 30

        Premium Content VOTE: People's Choice poll for Clarence Valley's Power 30

        News The final list of 30 has been revealed. Now it's over to you to tell us who was Clarence Valley's most influential in 2020.

        Former A-League player to coach Bombers in 2021

        Premium Content Former A-League player to coach Bombers in 2021

        Soccer Boambee make early play for CPL glory with 129-cap ex-pro taking the reins

        ‘If we weren’t in front of the cameras I would have killed you’

        Premium Content ‘If we weren’t in front of the cameras I would have killed...

        Crime A South Grafton man has faced court for leaving his ex-partner a series of...

        Will Santa bring rain or sunshine on Christmas Day?

        Premium Content Will Santa bring rain or sunshine on Christmas Day?

        Weather Before planning Christmas Day, check out what BOM has to say