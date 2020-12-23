COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court

THE following offenders were convicted before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Grafton Local Court on Monday, December 21:

WILLIAM GEORGE GORDON was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of two months, backdated to September 29.

HAYDEN LARKIN was convicted of common assault and was sentenced to a community correction order for 18 months.

STEPHEN JOHN GOODWIN was convicted of destroy/damage property (value less than $2000) and was sentenced to a community correction order for 18 months.



MICHAEL JAMES SMITHWICK was convicted of drive with low range PCA and fined $300. The court disqualified Smithwick from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for three months.

LACHLAN STREET was convicted of negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months. Street was also ordered to perform 80 hours community service, and was disqualified from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for 12 months.