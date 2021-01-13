COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court

The following people appeared before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Grafton Local Court on Monday, January 11:

• CASSANDRA SKINNER was convicted of three charges of supplying a prohibited drug and was sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months. Skinner was also ordered to perform 100 hours community service work, and undergo drug and alcohol rehabilitation.

• EUGENE RALPH WALKER was convicted of possessing a prohibited drug, having goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen (not motor vehicle) and driving with a licence expired less than two years. Walker was sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months and fined $300.

• JAYDEN HOTENE was convicted of three charges of contravening a prohibition/restriction in an AVO and sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months.

• LACHLAN JAMES CRONIN was convicted of driving with high range PCA, operating a vehicle causing wheels to undergo loss of traction, driving with middle range PCA and driving when visiting privileges were withdrawn. Cronin was sentenced to a community corrections order, with the condition that he attend and complete a driver education order. Cronin was also disqualified from holding a driver's licence for eight months, and fined a total of $500.