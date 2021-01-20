COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court

The following people appeared before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Grafton Local Court on Monday, January 18:

BIANCA JANE COSGROVE was convicted of driving recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous and destroy/damage property and was sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months. The court disqualified Cosgrove from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for 12 months.

JEREMY HOCKEY was convicted of driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs and was sentenced to a community correction order for two years. The court disqualified Hockey from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for two years.

KRISTEN COTTON was convicted of possessing a prohibited drug, negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm), using an unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road, using a Class A vehicle displaying misleading number plates, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving while licence suspended and driving while illicit drug was present in blood.

Cotton was sentenced to a conditional release order for 12 months, with the condition that Cotton attend and complete a driver education program as directed by Community Corrections. The court disqualified the offender Cotton from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for 12 months, and was fined a total of $1000.