Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Grafton Local Court outcomes from Monday, January 18, 2021.
Grafton Local Court outcomes from Monday, January 18, 2021.
Crime

COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court

Jarrard Potter
20th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The following people appeared before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Grafton Local Court on Monday, January 18:

  • BIANCA JANE COSGROVE was convicted of driving recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous and destroy/damage property and was sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months. The court disqualified Cosgrove from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for 12 months.
  • JEREMY HOCKEY was convicted of driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs and was sentenced to a community correction order for two years. The court disqualified Hockey from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for two years.
  • KRISTEN COTTON was convicted of possessing a prohibited drug, negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm), using an unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road, using a Class A vehicle displaying misleading number plates, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving while licence suspended and driving while illicit drug was present in blood.

Cotton was sentenced to a conditional release order for 12 months, with the condition that Cotton attend and complete a driver education program as directed by Community Corrections. The court disqualified the offender Cotton from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for 12 months, and was fined a total of $1000.

clarence crime court briefs grafton court grafton local court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OUR SAY: Alternative facts show problem with Australia Day

        Premium Content OUR SAY: Alternative facts show problem with Australia Day

        Opinion It may be well meaning, but the facts are clear, and we need to acknowledge the real problem

        EXPLAINED: Why the short slowdown on new highway?

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: Why the short slowdown on new highway?

        News The new Pacific Highway has made our trips quicker, but we find out why one section...

        Meet the new face in Clarence Valley real estate

        Premium Content Meet the new face in Clarence Valley real estate

        News While COVID-19 has dealt a devastating blow to many businesses, Allison Whaites’...

        Driver who torched car north of Coffs still on the run

        Premium Content Driver who torched car north of Coffs still on the run

        Crime A man who torched his car after fleeing from police is still on the run.