Briefs from Grafton Local Court.
COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court

Jarrard Potter
28th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
The following convictions were recorded before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Grafton Local Court on Monday, January 25:

  • ALANA JAYNE RICHARDS was convicted of being a never licenced person driving a vehicle on the road and was sentenced to a conditional release order for six months.
  • KRISTINA LOUISE COTTEN was convicted of driving a vehicle with an illicit drug present in blood and was fined $300. The court also disqualified Cotten from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for four months.
  • GRANT COTTEN was convicted of driving with high range PCA and sentenced to a nine month intensive corrections order, including 80 hours of community service. Cotten was disqualified from holding any driver's licence for eight months, and ordered to comply with Community Corrections directions regarding drug and alcohol rehabilitation.
  • DANIEL LEE O’MEARA was convicted of common assault, contravening a prohibition/restriction of an AVO, assaulting a police officer in execution of duty and destroy/damage property. O’Meara was sentenced to an aggregate term of imprisonment of three months, backdated to March 7 and expiring on June 6 last year, as well as a community correction order for 12 months from January 25, 2021.
