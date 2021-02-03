Menu
Briefs from Grafton Local Court.
COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton Court

Jarrard Potter
3rd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
The following convictions were recorded before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Grafton Local Court on Monday, February 1:

  • JAY PETAGNA was convicted of disposing of property involved in theft (value greater than $5000) and sentenced to a community correction order for a period of 12 months from February 1, 2021.
  • MATTHEW WAYNE CAMERON was convicted of contravening a prohibition/restriction in an AVO (Domestic) and was sentenced to a community correction order for a period of 12 months from February 1, 2021.
  • SARHA GAUDIE was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and sentenced to a community correction order for a period of 18 months to from February 1, 2021. Gaudie was also ordered to perform 100 hours community service.
  • ZOIE TANINA-LOUISE BOERS was convicted of common assault, custody of a knife in a public place and driving a vehicle while under influence of drugs. Boers was sentenced to a community correction order for a period of 12 months to commence on February 1, 2021, subject to complying with Community Corrections directions regarding ongoing alcohol and drug rehabilitation and mental health treatment, as well as completing a Traffic Offenders program. The court also disqualified Boers from holding a driver's/rider's licence for 12 months.
