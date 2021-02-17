Menu
Court briefs from Grafton Local Court.
Crime

COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court

Jarrard Potter
17th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
The following convictions were recorded before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Grafton Local Court on Monday, February 15:

ANTHONY STEPHEN JAMIE SKINNER was convicted of contravening a prohibition/restriction of an AVO and affray. Skinner was sentenced to a nine month intensive corrections order, and an 18 month community corrections order, as well as a total of 180 hours community service work.

JERMAINE PAUL CURRIE was convicted of common assault and sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months, which includes 100 hours community service.

CLINT ANDREW WHITE was convicted of destroy/damage property (value less than $2000), driving with high range PCA and refusal or failure to submit to a breath test. White was sentenced to a community correction order and a conditional release order for 12 months. As a condition of the sentence, White was ordered to comply with directions regarding domestic violence education and ongoing mental health treatment, as well as attend and complete a sober drivers program. White was also disqualified from holding any driver's licence for nine months, and fined $200.

DARRYL GEOFFREY PERKINS was convicted of two charges of stalk/intimidate intend fear of physical harm and was sentenced to a community correction order for a period of 20 months.

JOHN ROBERT CARNEY was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was sentenced to a community correction order for a period of 12 months.

Grafton Daily Examiner

