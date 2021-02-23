COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court
The following convictions were recorded before a magistrate in Grafton Local Court last week:
Wednesday, February 17
- ORAL MONAGHAN appeared before magistrate Michael Dakin and was convicted of intentionally choke a person with recklessness, reckless grievous bodily harm, contravene a prohibition/restriction of an AVO and common assault. Monaghan was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of 22 months, with a non-parole period of 15 months. Monaghan will be eligible for parole on December 2, 2021.
- BILLY SKEEN appeared before magistrate Michael Dakin and was convicted of reckless wounding and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Skeen was sentenced to an eight month intensive correction order, including 200 hours community service.
Thursday, February 18
- BRADLEY HILTON FRANKS appeared before magistrate Jeff Linden and pleaded guilty to common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and contravening a prohibition/restriction of an AVO. Franks was convicted and sentenced to a 12 month intensive correction order, as well as a 12 month community correction order.
Friday, February 19
- ASHA CARRIE McCLENNAN appeared before magistrate Jeff Linden and pleaded guilty to using an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence. McLennan was convicted and sentenced to a community correction order for 15 months.
- DALE JOHN KENNEDY appeared before magistrate Jeff Linden and was convicted of common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and destroy/damage property. Kennedy was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment to date from November 15, 2020 with a non-parole period of three months, five days.
- GLEN ANDERSON appeared before magistrate Jeff Linden and was convicted of contravening a prohibition/restriction in an AVO, resisting an officer in execution of duty, assaulting an officer in execution of duty and destroy/damage property (value less than $2000). Anderson was sentenced to a nine month intensive correction order. The offender is to abstain from drugs for the period of the Intensive Correction Order.
- PAUL ANDREW CASTLE appeared before magistrate Jeff Linden and was convicted of contravening a prohibition/restriction in an AVO. Castle was fined $300.