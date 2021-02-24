COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court
The following offenders faced Grafton Local Court, where their matters were dealt with by magistrate Kathy Crittenden on Monday, February 22, 2021:
- ADELE MAREE GIBSON WATERS was convicted of driving with high range PCA and driving a motor vehicle while licence suspended. Gibson Waters was sentenced to a community correction order for a period of 12 months. The order is subject to the condition that Gibson Waters subject to supervision by a Community Corrections officer, and must participate and complete a Sober Driver program. The court also disqualified the offender from holding a driver's/rider's licence for six months.
- BENJAMIN CLEARY was convicted of driving with middle range PCA and was sentenced to a community correction order for a period of 12 months. The order is subject to the condition that Cleary subject to supervision by a Community Corrections officer, and continue with mental health treatment and alcohol rehabilitation. The offender was also disqualified for five months from holding any driver's licence.
- JAY MICHAEL HANSON was convicted of driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period, and was sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months. The order is subject to the condition that Hanson comply with Community Corrections regarding mental health treatment. The court disqualified the offender from holding a driver's/rider's licence for seven months.
- JODIE ANN BUNN was convicted of driving a motor vehicle with an illicit drug present in blood and was ordered to pay a $400 fine. The court disqualified the offender from holding a driver's/rider's licence for 10 months.
- MATTHEW JAMES MATON was convicted of contravening a prohibition/restriction of an AVO and was sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months. Maton was also ordered to perform 50 hours community service.