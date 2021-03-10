COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court

The following offenders have been convicted in Grafton Local Court.

The following offenders were convicted before magistrate Kathy Crittenden at Grafton Local Court on Monday, March 8:

DWAYNE WINKLER was convicted of driving with a middle range PCA and was ordered to pay a $700 fine. The court disqualified Winkler from holding any driver’s licence for four months, and made a Mandatory Interlock Order for the minimum period.

DYLAN MYLES was convicted of stalk/intimidate to intend a fear of physical harm, destroy/damage property and contravening a prohibition/restriction in an AVO. Myles was sentenced to a 12 month conditional release order.

MELANIE BLESSINGTON was convicted of driving with a high range PCA and ordered to pay a $900 fine. The court disqualified Blessington from holding any driver’s licence for six months, and made a Mandatory Interlock Order for the minimum period.

RAYMOND JOHN HARDES was convicted of shoplifting and sentenced to a 12 month community correction order.

TIMOTHY STONE was convicted of stalk/intimidate to intend a fear of physical harm, failure to appear in accordance with bail acknowledgment and resisting an officer in execution of duty. Stone was sentenced to a 12 month community correction order.

WILLIAM GEORGE DOUGHERTY was convicted of two counts of common assault and sentenced to a 12 month community correction order, including 80 hours community service work.

