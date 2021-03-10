Menu
Crime

COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court

Jarrard Potter
10th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
The following offenders were convicted before magistrate Kathy Crittenden at Grafton Local Court on Monday, March 8:

DWAYNE WINKLER was convicted of driving with a middle range PCA and was ordered to pay a $700 fine. The court disqualified Winkler from holding any driver’s licence for four months, and made a Mandatory Interlock Order for the minimum period.

DYLAN MYLES was convicted of stalk/intimidate to intend a fear of physical harm, destroy/damage property and contravening a prohibition/restriction in an AVO. Myles was sentenced to a 12 month conditional release order.

MELANIE BLESSINGTON was convicted of driving with a high range PCA and ordered to pay a $900 fine. The court disqualified Blessington from holding any driver’s licence for six months, and made a Mandatory Interlock Order for the minimum period.

RAYMOND JOHN HARDES was convicted of shoplifting and sentenced to a 12 month community correction order.

TIMOTHY STONE was convicted of stalk/intimidate to intend a fear of physical harm, failure to appear in accordance with bail acknowledgment and resisting an officer in execution of duty. Stone was sentenced to a 12 month community correction order.

WILLIAM GEORGE DOUGHERTY was convicted of two counts of common assault and sentenced to a 12 month community correction order, including 80 hours community service work.

