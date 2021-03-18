COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court

The following offenders were sentenced and convictions recorded before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Grafton Local Court on Monday, March 15 and Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

ADRICK MARTIN was convicted of common assault and destroy/damage property and fined $400.

LYNIV GRACE GORDON was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulting a police officer in execution of duty and failing to appear to court in accordance with a bail acknowledgment. Gordon was sentenced to a 12 month intensive correction order.

REBEKAH JOYCE BLAIR was convicted of police pursuit — not stop — drive dangerously, driving with a middle range PCA and driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period. Blair was sentenced to a nine month intensive correction order, subject to the attendance and completion of the Driver Education Program and the Sober Drivers Program. The court also disqualified the offender from holding a driver’s licence for 18 months.

RHYS EMLYN OWEN was convicted of driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period and driving a vehicle with an illicit drug present in blood. Owen was sentenced to a 10 month intensive correction order, including 200 hours community service work. The court disqualified the offender from holding a driver’s licence for 12 months.

ASHLEA LOUISE FURO was convicted of driving a vehicle with an illicit drug presence in blood and was fined $350. The court disqualified the offender from holding a driver’s licence for six months.

DAMIEN PETER MCGUONE was convicted in absence of being a never licenced person driving a vehicle on the road and was fined $500. The court disqualified the offender from holding a driver’s licence for nine months.