COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton Local Court

The following convictions were recorded in Grafton Local Court this week.

The following convictions were recorded in Grafton Local Court this week.

THE following offenders were sentenced and convictions recorded in Grafton Local Court before magistrate Kathy Crittenden on Monday, December 14:

DARREN LLOYD THOMPSON was convicted of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm and using a carriage service to menace/harass/offend. Thompson was sentenced to an intensive corrections order for nine months, and a community correction order for 18 months.

JACK HOLTON-PALMER was convicted of supplying a prohibited drug (between small and indictable quantity), dealing with the proceeds of crime (less than $10,000), driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period, two charges of possessing a prohibited drug and supplying a prohibited drug (less than small quantity). Holton-Palmer was sentenced to a community corrections order for 18 months, ordered to perform 180 hours of community service, fined $400 and disqualified from driving for four months.

JOSHUA MICHAEL LEE was convicted of steal property in dwelling (house) and five charges of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception. Less was sentenced to a community correction order for 18 months, fined $400 and ordered to pay compensation of $376.27.

MATTHEW GUNTER SCHERBARTH was convicted of driving with an illicit drug present in blood and possessing a prohibited drug and was disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for three months and fined $300.

SKYE WILLIAMS was convicted of driving with high range PCA and was sentenced to a community correction order for 18 months, disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for eight months and ordered to perform 150 hours community service.

TROY THOMAS LAVELLE was convicted of driving while disqualified and was sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months, and disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for 10 months.