COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Maclean court
THE following offenders were convicted before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Maclean Local Court on Thursday, November 26:
- CLINTON DAVID TORRENS was convicted of larceny, three charges of dishonestly obtain property by deception and drive with high range PCA. Torrens was sentenced to an intensive correction order for nine months, and a community correction order for a period of 18 months to commence on November 26, 2020.
- DAVID BIHARI WILSON was convicted of possessing a prohibited drug and was sentenced to a community correction order for a period of 12 months from November 26, 2020.
- STEVEN JOHN KURZ was convicted of affray and common assault and was sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months, which includes 100 hours community service.
- TJANDAMARRA OWEN KAPEEN was convicted of driving with middle range PCA and was fined $300 and disqualified from holding any driver’s licence for three months.