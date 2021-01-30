COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Maclean court

The following convictions were recorded before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Maclean Local Court on Thursday, January 28:

SHANE CALLUM WAKEFIELD was convicted of driving with high range PCA and sentenced to a nine month intensive corrections order. The court ordered Wakefield to comply with Community Correction directions regarding alcohol rehabilitation and mental health treatment, and that he must attend and complete Sober Drivers Program as directed by Community Corrections. Wakefield was disqualified from holding any driver’s licence for nine months.

SAM JOSHUA RUTHERFORD was convicted of contravening a prohibition/restriction of an AVO, destroy/damage property and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was sentenced to a conditional release order for 18 months.

