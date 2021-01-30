Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Briefs from Maclean Local Court.
Briefs from Maclean Local Court.
Crime

COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Maclean court

Jarrard Potter
30th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The following convictions were recorded before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Maclean Local Court on Thursday, January 28:

SHANE CALLUM WAKEFIELD was convicted of driving with high range PCA and sentenced to a nine month intensive corrections order. The court ordered Wakefield to comply with Community Correction directions regarding alcohol rehabilitation and mental health treatment, and that he must attend and complete Sober Drivers Program as directed by Community Corrections. Wakefield was disqualified from holding any driver’s licence for nine months.

SAM JOSHUA RUTHERFORD was convicted of contravening a prohibition/restriction of an AVO, destroy/damage property and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was sentenced to a conditional release order for 18 months.

clarence crime court briefs maclean court maclean local court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #10﻿

        Premium Content KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #10﻿

        Cricket Find out below who made the CRCA Best XI from the two Premier League, three 2nd Grade, two 3rd Grade and one Twenty20 match played last week.

        First-class training facilities a boost for Harwood Cricket

        Premium Content First-class training facilities a boost for Harwood Cricket

        Cricket A new fully enclosed synthetic cricket pitch and an upgrade to two existing...

        Are you interested in upgrading Grafton Aquatic Centre?

        Premium Content Are you interested in upgrading Grafton Aquatic Centre?

        News According to the documents, this major upgrade of more than $10 million is expected...

        KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #9

        Premium Content KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #9

        Cricket Plenty of highlights in the first round back from break in CRCA