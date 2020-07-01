COURT BRIEFS: Offenders sentenced at Grafton Court
THE following matters were finalised and offenders sentenced before magistrate Kathy Crittenden at Grafton Local Court on Monday, June 29 and Tuesday, June 28:
- ANTHONY JOHN MIRISCH was convicted of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and was sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of 12 months and ordered to pay a $700 fine. The court disqualified Mirisch from holding a driver’s licence for 12 months
- FRANCIS THOMAS TETANA was convicted of drive with high range PCA and was sentenced to a nine month intensive corrections order, including 100 hours community service work. Tetana was also disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for 12 months.
- JOEL DESMOND MCKENNA was convicted of contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm and sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months.
- JOHN FERGUSON was convicted of contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO and was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order.
• TAMMY ANNICE WHATLEY was convicted of two charges of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and was sentenced to a nine month intensive corrections order, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.