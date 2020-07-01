COURT BRIEFS: Offenders sentenced at Grafton Court

The following matters were finalised in Grafton Local Court this week.

THE following matters were finalised and offenders sentenced before magistrate Kathy Crittenden at Grafton Local Court on Monday, June 29 and Tuesday, June 28:

ANTHONY JOHN MIRISCH was convicted of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and was sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of 12 months and ordered to pay a $700 fine. The court disqualified Mirisch from holding a driver’s licence for 12 months

FRANCIS THOMAS TETANA was convicted of drive with high range PCA and was sentenced to a nine month intensive corrections order, including 100 hours community service work. Tetana was also disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for 12 months.

JOEL DESMOND MCKENNA was convicted of contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm and sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months.

JOHN FERGUSON was convicted of contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO and was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order.

• TAMMY ANNICE WHATLEY was convicted of two charges of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and was sentenced to a nine month intensive corrections order, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.