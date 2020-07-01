Menu
The following matters were finalised in Grafton Local Court this week.
Crime

COURT BRIEFS: Offenders sentenced at Grafton Court

Jarrard Potter
1st Jul 2020 1:00 AM
THE following matters were finalised and offenders sentenced before magistrate Kathy Crittenden at Grafton Local Court on Monday, June 29 and Tuesday, June 28:

  • ANTHONY JOHN MIRISCH was convicted of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and was sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of 12 months and ordered to pay a $700 fine. The court disqualified Mirisch from holding a driver’s licence for 12 months

  • FRANCIS THOMAS TETANA was convicted of drive with high range PCA and was sentenced to a nine month intensive corrections order, including 100 hours community service work. Tetana was also disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for 12 months.

  • JOEL DESMOND MCKENNA was convicted of contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm and sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months.

  • JOHN FERGUSON was convicted of contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO and was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order.

• TAMMY ANNICE WHATLEY was convicted of two charges of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and was sentenced to a nine month intensive corrections order, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

