Crime

COURT BRIEFS: Offenders sentenced in Grafton court

Jarrard Potter
19th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
THE following offenders faced Grafton Local Court on Monday, November 16 and Tuesday, November 17, where they were sentenced by magistrate Kathy Crittenden:

  • JARAD JAMES MCPHERSON was convicted of driving a motor vehicle a during disqualification period and was disqualified from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for six months and fined $400.
  • ASHLEY JAMES OSTROWSKI was convicted of Class A motor vehicle exceed speed by more than 20km/h and fined $489.
  • TRAVIS JOHN MARKER was convicted of driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period and was disqualified from holding a driver’s/rider’s licence for six months and fined $500.
  • CHARLOTTE CROCKER was found guilty without proceeding to conviction of being armed with intent to commit and indictable offence and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm. Crocker was sentenced to a conditional release order for 18 months.
