Court generic, Lady Justice statue
COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes and convictions in Grafton court

Jarrard Potter
29th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
THE following cases appeared in Grafton Local Court before magistrate Kathy Crittenden on Monday, July 27:

  • BRENDAN KNIGHT was convicted of common assault and intentionally choke person without consent and sentenced to a nine month intensive correction order.

This Intensive Correction Order is subject to the following standard conditions:

  • JACK BRYANT was convicted of drive with low range PCA and ordered to pay a $300 fine.

  • NEWCASTLE TIGHT ACCESS EXCAVATING AND EARTH MOVING PTY LTD was convicted of drive/permit heavy vehicle not comply mass requirem’t-severe and ordered to pay a $3000 fine.

  • JACOB STEPHEN HARVEY was found guilty, but without proceeding to conviction, of prolong, sustain etc loss of traction, negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm) and larceny (value <$2000). Harvey was sentenced to a conditional release order for nine months and ordered to pay $35 compensation to Clarence Valley Council.

  • JEFFREY MOFFATT was convicted of possess prohibited drug and ordered to pay a $150 fine.

  • REBECCA LEE WOODS was found guilty, without proceeding to conviction, of larceny as bailee (property value <$2000). Woods was sentenced to a conditional release order for 12 months to commence on 27 July, 2020.
