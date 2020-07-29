COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes and convictions in Grafton court
THE following cases appeared in Grafton Local Court before magistrate Kathy Crittenden on Monday, July 27:
- BRENDAN KNIGHT was convicted of common assault and intentionally choke person without consent and sentenced to a nine month intensive correction order.
This Intensive Correction Order is subject to the following standard conditions:
- JACK BRYANT was convicted of drive with low range PCA and ordered to pay a $300 fine.
- NEWCASTLE TIGHT ACCESS EXCAVATING AND EARTH MOVING PTY LTD was convicted of drive/permit heavy vehicle not comply mass requirem’t-severe and ordered to pay a $3000 fine.
- JACOB STEPHEN HARVEY was found guilty, but without proceeding to conviction, of prolong, sustain etc loss of traction, negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm) and larceny (value <$2000). Harvey was sentenced to a conditional release order for nine months and ordered to pay $35 compensation to Clarence Valley Council.
- JEFFREY MOFFATT was convicted of possess prohibited drug and ordered to pay a $150 fine.
- REBECCA LEE WOODS was found guilty, without proceeding to conviction, of larceny as bailee (property value <$2000). Woods was sentenced to a conditional release order for 12 months to commence on 27 July, 2020.