COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes and convictions in Grafton court

THE following cases appeared in Grafton Local Court before magistrate Kathy Crittenden on Monday, July 27:

BRENDAN KNIGHT was convicted of common assault and intentionally choke person without consent and sentenced to a nine month intensive correction order.

JACK BRYANT was convicted of drive with low range PCA and ordered to pay a $300 fine.

NEWCASTLE TIGHT ACCESS EXCAVATING AND EARTH MOVING PTY LTD was convicted of drive/permit heavy vehicle not comply mass requirem’t-severe and ordered to pay a $3000 fine.

JACOB STEPHEN HARVEY was found guilty, but without proceeding to conviction, of prolong, sustain etc loss of traction, negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm) and larceny (value <$2000). Harvey was sentenced to a conditional release order for nine months and ordered to pay $35 compensation to Clarence Valley Council.

JEFFREY MOFFATT was convicted of possess prohibited drug and ordered to pay a $150 fine.