Crime

COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes and convictions in Grafton court

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
23rd Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content

THE following matters were heard before magistrate Kathy Crittenden in Grafton Local Court on Monday, September 21:

BAYDEN FRITZ made no appearance in court and was convicted in absence of resist or hinder police officer in the execution of duty and resist officer in execution of duty. Fritz was fined $600.

BRITTANY ELANE SKINNER was convicted of supply prohibited drug (between small and indictable quantity) and sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months from September 21, 2020.

DAVID JOHN BULL was convicted of three charges of contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (domestic) and sentenced to a community correction order for 18 months from September 21, 2020. Bull was also fined $600.

DAVID JOHN GIBSON was found guilty, but without proceeding to conviction, of drive with middle range PCA and was sentenced to a conditional release order for nine months to from September 21, 2020.

DYLAN TAYLOR PORTORS was found guilty, but without proceeding to conviction, of two charges of possess prohibited drug and was sentenced to a conditional release order for 18 months from September 21, 2020.

