Court generic, Lady Justice statue
Crime

COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes from Grafton court

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
16th Jun 2020 12:32 PM
THE following matters were finalised and offenders sentenced before magistrate Kathy Crittenden at Grafton Local Court on Monday, June 15:

 

• LIAM GRAY was charged with destroy or damage property <$2000 and common assault. He was found guilty, but without proceeding to conviction, was sentenced to a Conditional Release Order for a period of 12 months to commence on June 15, 2020 (with Community Corrections Supervision).

• TERRENCE HAROLD FRENCH faced a charge of cultivate marijuana between an indictable and commercial quantity and was ordered to pay a $300 fine. French was also convicted and sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of 12 months to commence on June 15 2020.

• TONI LEE CARTER had been charged with bring etc prohibited drug/plant into place of detention and was found guilty, but without proceeding to conviction, was sentenced to a Conditional Release Order for a period of 12 months to commence on June 15 2020.

• DARRIN JAMES BAYLY was charged with two counts of demand property with menaces with intent to steal. He was convicted and sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of 12 months to commence on June 15 2020 (with Community Corrections Supervision).

• SAM COULTER was convicted of affray and sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of 18 months to commence on 15 June 2020. Coulter was also ordered to pay a $1100 fine.

• COLIN PETER LEE was convicted and sentenced for a charged of destroy or damage property and drive with middle-range PCA. He was handed a Community Correction Order for a period of 12 months to commence on June 15 2020 (with Community Corrections Supervision) and disqualified from driving for six months.

ANTHONY LESLIE SKINNER was charged with drive with middle range PCA and was convicted and sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of 12 months to commence on June 15 2020 (with Community Corrections Supervision).

PATRICIA ELLEN HEWITT was charged with drive with middle range PCA, drive motor vehicle while licence suspended and drive with low range PCA - 1st off. Hewitt was convicted and sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of 18 months to commence on June 15 2020 (with Community Corrections Supervision).

The court also made a Mandatory Interlock Order under Section 211 Road Transport Act 2013. The offender was disqualified for six months from holding any driver's licence under Section 211(1)(a).

Grafton Daily Examiner

