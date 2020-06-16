COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes from Grafton court

THE following matters were finalised and offenders sentenced before magistrate Kathy Crittenden at Grafton Local Court on Monday, June 15:

• LIAM GRAY was charged with destroy or damage property <$2000 and common assault. He was found guilty, but without proceeding to conviction, was sentenced to a Conditional Release Order for a period of 12 months to commence on June 15, 2020 (with Community Corrections Supervision).

• TERRENCE HAROLD FRENCH faced a charge of cultivate marijuana between an indictable and commercial quantity and was ordered to pay a $300 fine. French was also convicted and sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of 12 months to commence on June 15 2020.

• TONI LEE CARTER had been charged with bring etc prohibited drug/plant into place of detention and was found guilty, but without proceeding to conviction, was sentenced to a Conditional Release Order for a period of 12 months to commence on June 15 2020.

• DARRIN JAMES BAYLY was charged with two counts of demand property with menaces with intent to steal. He was convicted and sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of 12 months to commence on June 15 2020 (with Community Corrections Supervision).

• SAM COULTER was convicted of affray and sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of 18 months to commence on 15 June 2020. Coulter was also ordered to pay a $1100 fine.

• COLIN PETER LEE was convicted and sentenced for a charged of destroy or damage property and drive with middle-range PCA. He was handed a Community Correction Order for a period of 12 months to commence on June 15 2020 (with Community Corrections Supervision) and disqualified from driving for six months.

• ANTHONY LESLIE SKINNER was charged with drive with middle range PCA and was convicted and sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of 12 months to commence on June 15 2020 (with Community Corrections Supervision).

• PATRICIA ELLEN HEWITT was charged with drive with middle range PCA, drive motor vehicle while licence suspended and drive with low range PCA - 1st off. Hewitt was convicted and sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of 18 months to commence on June 15 2020 (with Community Corrections Supervision).

The court also made a Mandatory Interlock Order under Section 211 Road Transport Act 2013. The offender was disqualified for six months from holding any driver's licence under Section 211(1)(a).