The following matters were finalised in Grafton Local Court on Monday.
COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes from Grafton court

Jarrard Potter
24th Jun 2020 1:00 AM
THE following matters were finalised and offenders sentenced before magistrate Kathy Crittenden at Grafton Local Court on Monday, June 22:

  • IAN PATRICK ROSS was charged and convicted with drive with middle range PCA and was ordered to pay a $500 fine.

The court made a mandatory interlock order under Section 211 Road Transport Act 2013. Ross was disqualified from driving for four months.

  • MICHELLE MUNDINE was convicted of drive with middle range PCA and fined $400.

The court made a mandatory interlock order and Mundine was disqualified for three months from holding any driver's licence.

  • SANDRA ANNE JUNG was convicted of drive with middle range PCA. The court made a mandatory interlock order and disqualified for five months from holding any driver's licence. Jung was also sentenced to a community correction order for a period of 12 months, expiring on June 21, 2021, and ordered to perform 40 hours of community service.

  • RODNEY DAVID LAUCHLAN was charged and convicted of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm and contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO. Lauchlan was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of three months, expiring on June 4 2020.
