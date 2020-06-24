COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes from Grafton court
THE following matters were finalised and offenders sentenced before magistrate Kathy Crittenden at Grafton Local Court on Monday, June 22:
- IAN PATRICK ROSS was charged and convicted with drive with middle range PCA and was ordered to pay a $500 fine.
The court made a mandatory interlock order under Section 211 Road Transport Act 2013. Ross was disqualified from driving for four months.
- MICHELLE MUNDINE was convicted of drive with middle range PCA and fined $400.
The court made a mandatory interlock order and Mundine was disqualified for three months from holding any driver's licence.
- SANDRA ANNE JUNG was convicted of drive with middle range PCA. The court made a mandatory interlock order and disqualified for five months from holding any driver's licence. Jung was also sentenced to a community correction order for a period of 12 months, expiring on June 21, 2021, and ordered to perform 40 hours of community service.
- RODNEY DAVID LAUCHLAN was charged and convicted of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm and contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO. Lauchlan was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of three months, expiring on June 4 2020.