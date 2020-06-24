COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes from Grafton court

The following matters were finalised in Grafton Local Court on Monday.

The following matters were finalised in Grafton Local Court on Monday.

THE following matters were finalised and offenders sentenced before magistrate Kathy Crittenden at Grafton Local Court on Monday, June 22:

IAN PATRICK ROSS was charged and convicted with drive with middle range PCA and was ordered to pay a $500 fine.

The court made a mandatory interlock order under Section 211 Road Transport Act 2013. Ross was disqualified from driving for four months.

MICHELLE MUNDINE was convicted of drive with middle range PCA and fined $400.

The court made a mandatory interlock order and Mundine was disqualified for three months from holding any driver's licence.

SANDRA ANNE JUNG was convicted of drive with middle range PCA. The court made a mandatory interlock order and disqualified for five months from holding any driver's licence. Jung was also sentenced to a community correction order for a period of 12 months, expiring on June 21, 2021, and ordered to perform 40 hours of community service.